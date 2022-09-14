Select Page

Geingob jets off to Angola for presidential inauguration

The President HE Dr. Hage Geingob departed for Luanda, Angola for the inauguration of João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of Angola the country’s presidency announced in a statement.

The Presidential inauguration ceremony for Lourenço will be held on Thursday, and during his visit, Geingob will also lay a wreath in honor of the late former President of Angola, Eduardo dos Santos, the statement added.

Geingob meanwhile will further proceed to the United Kingdom for the Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and then jet off to New York, USA to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) 77th Session.

 

