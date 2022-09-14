Select Page

Approved building plans in Windhoek decrease in August

The City of Windhoek approved a total of 232 building plans worth N$226.3 million in August, representing a 21.6% decrease from the 296 building plans approved in July.

So far in 2022, there have been 1,667 approvals, worth N$1.26 billion.

According to a report by IJG, additions to properties made up the largest portion of approvals in both number and value terms. About 169 additions to properties were approved valued at N$147.8 million, decreasing by 5.6% in number terms but increasing 37.9% in value terms, the highest value of approvals in a single month since January 2018.

“It should however be noted that N$100 million worth of additions to the Lady Pohamba Hospital in Kleine Kuppe alone made up 67.7% of this total,” IJG noted.

Meanwhile, new residential units were the second largest contributor to the number and value of building plans approved with 55 approvals (worth N$40.9 million) registered in August compared to 112 in July.

 

