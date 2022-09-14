Fredericks pledges to build multi-purpose sport facility

Former sprinter, Frank Fredericks has pledged to erect a multi-purpose sports facility with a 60 meters race track in Windhoek. He made this pledge during a visit to the office of the Mayor of Windhoek, Sade Gawanas on 12 September.

He said he is doing it for the love of sport and passion to give back to the community. “As one of the three towns that have streets named after me, I would like to give back to the community and I need guidance in terms of a sports facility need in the City,” he emphasised.

The Olympic medallist said growing up, he had a sports field near his home in Katutura where he used to play after school and that is what changed his life. “Therefore a sports facility will be part of my long-term plan to improve sport in the City and to hopefully produce an award-winning sprinter for Namibia one day,” added the sportsman.

He revealed that he has a budget of N$1 million for this initiative and that he has plans to introduce a 60-meter track challenge in the country, particularly in Outjo, Okahao, and Windhoek, three of the towns that have streets named after him.

The Mayor welcomed the idea and said that the City will fast-track the process of identifying land to set up the sports facility in line with the Windhoek town planning scheme, especially in areas where there are no existing sports facilities.

