T20 World Cup squad announced

A 16-man squad was recently named ahead of the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled to take place from 16 October to 13 November in Australia.

Cricket Namibia said the squad which will be led by captain, Gerhard Erasmus, will include the following players JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephen Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.

According to the country’s cricket governing body, three players namely Lohan Louwrens, Divan la Cock, and Tangeni Lungameni will make their debut at the tourney.

The tournament in Australia will be Namibia’s second appearance at the global event and a total of 16 teams; Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Ireland, UAE, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe, will take part in the tournament.

Namibia will kick off its campaign against Sri Lanka in the Round 1 stage of the tournament on 16 October.

 

