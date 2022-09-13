Second Wernhil solar installation saves the shopping centre over N$1.2 million per year

Wernhil Shopping Centre has just operationalised the complex’s new carport solar installation with a peak capacity of 990 kW, to complement the existing, installed 1.13 mW from rooftop panels.

Capable of producing 2,108,700 kilowatt-hours (kWh) annually, this solar system forms part of the second phase of Wernhil’s solar installations, with Phase I being its 1.13 Megawatts-peak (MWp) rooftop solar PV plant installed in 2019. Both Phase I and II were engineered and installed by O&L Nexentury with another O&L subsidiary, Kraatz Engineering as sub-contractor on Phase II.

O&L Nexentury Managing Director, Bernd Walbaum, expressed his excitement about the launch of this special car port PV system which is now the 11th solar PV plant that O&L Nexentury developed and built within the O&L Group.

“The advanced bifacial solar PV panel technology of the system enables the capturing of sunlight on both sides of the panels unlike their monofacial counterparts,” he pointed out.

The system consists of 1,517 Canadian Solar modules and nine high-tech inverters, creating a PV capacity of 990-kilowatt peak (kWp).

Property manager, Broll Namibia’s Managing Director, Terence Makari, said “This plant will greatly support us as we continue to reduce our carbon footprint by shifting to sustainable energy sources. Thanks to this installation we can expect a reduction in our carbon dioxide emissions of about 2100 tons per year as well as savings of an estimated N$1.28 million in the plant’s first year.”

From the left, Terence Makari, Broll Namibia MD; Gideon Shilongo, O&L Group Director: Corporate Affairs; and Bernd Walbaum, O&L Nexentury MD, at the launch of the O&L Group’s second solar installation at Wernhil Shopping Centre.

