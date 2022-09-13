Canon expands product line-up for broadcast and filmmaking

Canon recently strengthened its cinema and broadcast offering, in line with user needs, with a suite of products – including the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, Canon’s latest Cine-Servo lens for a broad range of productions, the EU-V3 – a modular expansion unit for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III, a Cinema EOS firmware update, and the DP-V2730, a 27-inch 4K professional reference display that seamlessly fits into workflows of broadcasters and filmmakers.

Capture the world cinematically: CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1

With a superb combination of focal range, compact size, and lightweight, the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 supports Super 35mm cameras, making it ideal for a range of cinema and broadcast productions. With its versatile focal range from a wide 15mm, up to an impressive telephoto range of 120mm, the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 can further extend up to 180mm via the built-in 1.5x extender whilst offering full-frame sensor coverage. To support future productions, the 8K optical performance can be maintained across the full focal length, which guarantees consistently high image quality across the entire frame.

Designed with consistent results in mind, the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 features Canon’s renowned warm colour science, matching the existing range of Canon’s cinema lenses – and an 11-blade aperture, producing beautiful, smooth bokeh. Offering outstanding optical performance – and breath-taking image quality for HDR, 4K, and 8K productions – the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 supports EF mount communication, and advanced metadata capture with support for Cooke /i Technology™ and is also the first Cine-Servo lens to enable ZEISS eXtended Data™ (XD) communication when using the PL Mount. Featuring the same 16-bit encoder found in Canon’s broadcast and existing Cine-Servo lenses, which provides accurate lens position, zoom, focus, and iris metadata, the information and communication functions between the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 and camera are paramount for VFX, virtual and cinema productions.

The high-end Cine-Servo CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 is available in both EF and PL mount, featuring a powerful and removable servo motor drive unit. This provides broadcast-friendly shoulder operation for ENG/EFP and documentary-style shooters and access to accessories needed for cinema productions.

EU-V3: Modular expansion unit for live production, compatible with the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III

With the increased move towards large format sensor cameras for broadcast, events, and live sports production – providing viewers with a unique perspective when watching their favourite teams play – Canon has listened to user requirements with the EU-V3 expansion module for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III. Building on both cameras’ modular design, it expands and supports specific functionality for multi-camera and live productions.

The EU-V3 offers an exclusive SDI return feature, allowing real-time monitoring of a live broadcast feed from a production switcher. The return output destination can be selected from the VIDEO, EVF-V50, MON/HDMI, and SDI-OUT terminals. The EU-V3 also enables Tally support via Ethernet, using XC protocol – when the extension unit receives a Tally signal, lights on the camera body can be utilised, a Tally On-Screen display is shown, and it can relay the signal to an external device via Hirose 4-pin. Both the SDI Return and Tally functions are essential for informing camera operators of when their camera feed is live and the current status of the production.

The lens focus position can also be displayed on-screen when using the EU-V3 – with compatible broadcast and Cine-Servo lenses via 12-pin communication. The Focus Position Meter, which users can choose to display along the top or right side of the screen, allows users to register multiple focus positions on a distance scale and highlights when the focus is achieved during manual operation – such as when selecting the finish line for a race.

The EU-V3 can be combined with the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1, on both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III.

Cinema EOS Firmware: expanding horizons

A new Cinema EOS Firmware update is being introduced to strengthen the capabilities for the Live and mid-to-low-end broadcast market, for both the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III – enabling both cameras to be used within live environments and workflows. Key updates include: Implementing XC protocol: integration into multi-camera solutions, supporting direct control via RC-IP100 and ethernet connections; Strengthening of AF features: 120p / 100p AF support, alongside face detection during Slow and Fast Shooting Mode; Audio 4ch display: the audio level display will show all four audio channels when this mode is selected and New accessory and lens support: allowing the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III to work perfectly with both the CN8x15 IAS S E1/P1 and EU-V3, as well as support for the Flex Zoom series of lenses.

DP-V2730: 4K HDR display for the new generation

An advanced professional 4K HDR monitor, the DP-V2730 has a 4K UHD panel and 1,000 cd/m² full-screen peak brightness, with Canon’s local dimming technology giving an ultra-low black level of 0.001 cd/m². A great option for both filmmakers and broadcasters, the DP-V2730 has a 27-inch screen that achieves high brightness with minimal noise which is ideal for both on-set and postproduction environments. Canon’s cutting-edge brightness, detailed shadows, and wide colour gamut across the entire screen achieve Dolby Vision certification and Grade1A in EBU TECH3320 standards [i]. The DP-V2730 features a suite of award-winning monitoring tools such as a waveform monitor, histogram, frame luminance monitor, RGB parade, and much more – all driven by Canon’s latest processing platform for class-leading performance. The display is a great companion for broadcast and filmmaking, delivering high-end 4K HDR performance for on-set studios, OB Vans, post-production editing, VFX, and colour grading.

The DP-V2730 has an HDMI input and 12G-SDI Terminals (4x Inputs and 5x Outputs) capable of delivering 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit or 4K30P 4:4:4 12-bit signals, ideal for seamless integration into multiple workflows. The DP-V2730 can also easily be linked to a computer, tablet, or smartphone plus multiple Canon Displays (via a LAN connection) with the Remote Control Web UI. This touch-optimised interface provides live image viewing, detailed signal information, and direct control over inputs, monitoring tools, and settings [ii]. Users can also access 4-way SDI input switching via a paid upgrade that supports various workflows, such as sending an output feed to a director’s monitor, external recorder, or live streaming solution.

Strengthened products across the Pro AV portfolio

Launching alongside the suite of products today is Canon’s latest PTZ camera – the CR-N700 and the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70, and Canon LEGRIA HF G70. The CR-N700 is a 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit PTZ camera with 12G-SDI connectivity, designed for high-end broadcast production. Canon’s new compact 4K camcorders, the XA65, XA60, XA75, XA70, and Canon LEGRIA HF G70 are designed to meet the demand for live sharing content with new UVC.

Hits: 8