Information Ministry gets new spokesperson

Posted by | Sep 13, 2022 |

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) has informed the public, particularly the media fraternity, of the appointment of Shoki Kandjimi as the spokesperson and Senior Public Relations Officer (SPRO) effective from 1 September.

Executive Director at the Ministry Audin Mathe said Kandjimi served as a Senior Information Officer in the Media Liaison division under the Print Media Affairs Directorate and has been re-assigned to the SPRO portfolio in the Office of the Executive Director.

“Furthermore, he will manage the Ministry’s internal and external communication, directly attend to all media inquiries and speak on behalf of MICT,” he added.

Kandjimi can be reached on his cellphone at 081 140 7239 or 081 752 4536 or [email protected] “We wish him well in his new assignment,” concluded Mathe.

 

