Queen of entrepreneurship to open new Cosmetology Academy

Entrepreneur Twapewa Kadhikwa will unveil her new project, the Academy of Cosmetology on 15 September at 11:00 in Wanaheda. The event will be officiated by Dr. Itah Kandjii, the Minister of Higher Education, Technology, and Innovation.

Kadhikwa explained that the Academy of Cosmetology (AOC) is a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Academy providing students with skills, knowledge, and qualifications that are suited to current industry requirements and up-to-date with cosmetology, beauty, and holistic trends.

“Our courses are designed to suit students’ specific needs, to help each student achieve their full potential and capabilities within the beauty industry, and to take charge of their destiny in the current employment environment,” added Kadhikwa.

She said they offer a comprehensive course prospectus, offering both short and full-time courses, which provide an opportunity for growth in many aspects of beauty therapy, hair care technology, nail technology as well as entrepreneurship and management.

“As a TVET service provider, our standards, qualification, and assessment framework are fully aligned with that of the Namibia Training Authority,” she assured.

Kadhikwa emphasised that they believe that the TVET sector, aligned with quality standards will propel Namibian youth to the next level of their lives, and decrease unemployment and poverty because our graduates will be equipped with the necessary skills, behaviours, and knowledge that will prepare and propel them for the world of work.

“They will not only be employable but also possess the knowledge and desire to become successful entrepreneurs,” she concluded.

