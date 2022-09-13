Select Page

The Dunes Xtrail slated for this weekend

The final trail in the Standard Bank Winter Series, ‘The Dunes’, will take place on 17 September in Swakopmund.

The Organisers OTB Sports said the race will start and finish at the Tigers Reef Beach Bar and participants can choose between an 8km or 16km distance and it will start along the beach which is also the mouth of the Swakop river, from there into the Swakopmund Recreational Dune Belt and Dorab National Park.

“The event attracts both competitive and social participants, walkers and runners, and will start at 08:30,” they added.

Yvonne Brinkmann from OTB Sort said it is important that the runners and walkers stay on the designated routes and marked trails, because the dunes are alive with life, and running off track, can ruin the delicate ecosystem and the pristine landscape.

“Although one thinks of the dunes as pure sand, much of the running is on the flat and hard surface at the base of the dunes, although there will also be some dune scrambles,” she added.

Late entries for the Dunes Xtrail are available at OTB Sport/WagaWaga in Swakopmund on 16 September from 16:00 to 19:00.

 

