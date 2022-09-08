Select Page

Nedbank awards estate agents

Posted by | Sep 12, 2022 |

Nedbank awards estate agents

Nedbank Namibia held an award ceremony for estate agents and agencies for their outstanding performance during 2021.

The award ceremony honoured agents and agencies under categories which included ‘Agents accumulating business exceeding N$ 3 million, ‘Estate Agent of the year, and ‘Estate Agency of the year’.

Anita Dames, Cathy Kruger, Claudia Lofty Eaton, Gretha dos Santos, Helvi Megameno, Lionel McPherson, Lona van Wyk, Louisa Schurz, Lourette Liebenberg, Lucas Boshoff, Lusia Hango, Lydia Kazimbu, Marion Wolf, Star Nghiyolwa, Stefanie Dames, Stefanus Somseb, and Tanya Kuhn; received certificates for completing home loan deals exceeding N$ 3 million.

Marion Wolf from Rightmove Properties scooped the Estate Agent of the year 2021 category and received prizes which include an advertisement package worth N$20 000 and a petrol voucher worth N$10 000.

First runner up in the same category was Lourette Liebenberg from Rightmove Properties, who walked away with an advertisement package worth N$ 15 000, and a petrol voucher for N$ 7 000. Third was Lusia Hango from Catalea Properties, who walked away with an advertisement package worth N$ 10 000, and a petrol voucher worth N$ 5 000.

Rightmove Properties was awarded Agency of the Year 2021 and walked away with an advertising package of N$ 50 000.

Nedbank Namibia’s Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, said the bank financed N$ 11 billion worth of loans to local residential property and key projects in the country. Of the N$ 11 billion, N$5 billion is in the home loans division.

“Every time you assist clients, you are aiding them in realizing their dream of becoming homeowners. Seeing how you go above and beyond to provide financial advice throughout the selling and buying process, shows just how much you resonate with the Nedbank purpose of being money experts who do good,” van Graan said.

  Nedbank Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, Lourette Liebenberg, and Nedbank Sales Manager, Wilma Kruger.

 

Hits: 4

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Workers Union at loggerheads with Wildlife Resorts over wages – workers to stage demonstration next week

Workers Union at loggerheads with Wildlife Resorts over wages – workers to stage demonstration next week

8 February 2019

Hosea Kutako hive of activity

Hosea Kutako hive of activity

25 August 2016

Faulty passenger assistance unit causes 8 injuries

Faulty passenger assistance unit causes 8 injuries

17 December 2019

Stay cool, drive a Vivo taxi

Stay cool, drive a Vivo taxi

29 July 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<