Nedbank awards estate agents

Nedbank Namibia held an award ceremony for estate agents and agencies for their outstanding performance during 2021.

The award ceremony honoured agents and agencies under categories which included ‘Agents accumulating business exceeding N$ 3 million, ‘Estate Agent of the year, and ‘Estate Agency of the year’.

Anita Dames, Cathy Kruger, Claudia Lofty Eaton, Gretha dos Santos, Helvi Megameno, Lionel McPherson, Lona van Wyk, Louisa Schurz, Lourette Liebenberg, Lucas Boshoff, Lusia Hango, Lydia Kazimbu, Marion Wolf, Star Nghiyolwa, Stefanie Dames, Stefanus Somseb, and Tanya Kuhn; received certificates for completing home loan deals exceeding N$ 3 million.

Marion Wolf from Rightmove Properties scooped the Estate Agent of the year 2021 category and received prizes which include an advertisement package worth N$20 000 and a petrol voucher worth N$10 000.

First runner up in the same category was Lourette Liebenberg from Rightmove Properties, who walked away with an advertisement package worth N$ 15 000, and a petrol voucher for N$ 7 000. Third was Lusia Hango from Catalea Properties, who walked away with an advertisement package worth N$ 10 000, and a petrol voucher worth N$ 5 000.

Rightmove Properties was awarded Agency of the Year 2021 and walked away with an advertising package of N$ 50 000.

Nedbank Namibia’s Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, said the bank financed N$ 11 billion worth of loans to local residential property and key projects in the country. Of the N$ 11 billion, N$5 billion is in the home loans division.

“Every time you assist clients, you are aiding them in realizing their dream of becoming homeowners. Seeing how you go above and beyond to provide financial advice throughout the selling and buying process, shows just how much you resonate with the Nedbank purpose of being money experts who do good,” van Graan said.

Nedbank Chief Financial Officer, JG van Graan, Lourette Liebenberg, and Nedbank Sales Manager, Wilma Kruger.

