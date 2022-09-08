Monthly vehicle sales increase by 55%

About 1,051 new vehicles were sold in Namibia during August, representing a 55.2% increase from the 677 sold in July, according to the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa).

According to Naamsa, so far, 6,915 new vehicles have been sold in the country since the beginning of the year, of which 3,574 were passenger vehicles, 2,907 light commercial vehicles, and 434 medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

In comparison, 6,454 new vehicles were sold by August 2021. 2022’s new vehicle sales are very much in line with 2019’s, as the figure below shows.

Toyota also maintained its dominance in the light commercial vehicle space with a 45.9% market share, followed by Nissan with 13.5%. Hino continues to lead the medium commercial vehicle segment with 28.6% of year-to-date sales, followed by Mercedes-Benz with a 21.9% market share.

In the heavy and extra-heavy commercial vehicle market, Scania retained its position as the leader with a 30.7% market share.

Hits: 1