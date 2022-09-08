AB InBev reaffirms its support of local cricket

Three cricket teams competed at the Wanderers Sports over the past week in the Cricket Namibia

Inaugural Global T20 Tournament which commenced on 1 September.

At the 50-over friendly held on 9 September, Alexanderie Basson, AB InBev Namibia Legal, and Corporate Affairs Manager reaffirmed its support of Cricket Namibia through sponsorship over 2 years, commencing in 202-1.

AB InBev Namibia has been involved with Cricket Namibia with its Castle Lite brand since 2019.

“Castle Lite, an extra refreshing lite beer, is known for bringing extraordinary experiences to life and with them, on board, we can ensure that all the Cricket Namibia matches are “Lite’er” than ever to ensure the enjoyment of our Namibian consumers are at the forefront. The synergy between the two brands is uncanny and we look forward to growing Cricket in Namibia with our national team who continues to make us proud. Further, for AB InBev Namibia we as an organization need to support our youth development and sports within our country and we hope to continue this lucrative partnership. We are equally very grateful for the leadership of Cricket Namibia and the players for their hard work and passion,” she mentioned.

On the same occasion, Johan Muller, Cricket Namibia Chief Executive Officer expressed his appreciation to corporate for materializing such events and supporting the sport which is a

costly exercise.

Cricket Namibia has hosted nine international tournaments in Namibia from 2021, all under the Castle Lite brand. The partnership with AB InBev has provided the platform for us to attract top-class international teams and host high-quality events to the benefit of every Namibian.

“As you are aware The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to participate in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November 2022. Cricket Namibia will depart on the 27th of September to start their preparation in Australian conditions. Our team will play three matches in round one in which two wins will guarantee a spot in the next round. With sponsors such as AB InBev Namibia, our Cricket Team can compete on an international level,” he added.

AB InBev continues to identify initiatives that will continue to uplift positive contributions toward society and full fill its mandate to educate the public about responsible drinking.

Hits: 6