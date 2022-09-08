Haval H6 GT arrives in Windhoek to eager reception

The exhilarating Haval H6 GT was introduced to the Namibian public at a launch in Windhoek on Saturday morning. The eye-catching H6 GT is a blend of coupé-inspired design merged with the practical driveability of a modern SUV.

The sportier H6 GT presents a different offering than the H6 SUV, while still complementing the distinctive H6 style. It offers a more streamlined body, wheel arch cladding, gloss black accents, and carbon fibre inserts on the front and back. The rear is finished with a roof-mounted spoiler and lip spoiler enhancing the fastback rear.

On the outside, striking spoked 19 inch alloy wheels complete the sporty package. On the inside, the H6 GT is built around the driver with a beautifully crafted interior.

The new 2-litre turbo petrol engine produces 155kW @ 6000 r.p.m and 325N.m. @ 1500 r.p.m. The power is delivered through a 7-speed DCT matched with a torque-on-demand 4WD system.

“Adding the GT to our H6 line-up makes the perfect flagship model to what has become a very popular car which exceeded all our expectations. We are confident the GT will deliver on the promise for the more astute motorist, seeking something more dynamic in its design,” said Dealer Principal, Conrad Groenewald.

“The H6 GT sends a strong statement to the Namibian SUV market as it continues to evolve and further shows Haval’s commitment to its valued customers,” he continued.

The H6 GT retails from N$635,000 which includes a 5-year / 100,000 km warranty and a 5-year / 60,000 km service plan.

Visit www.pupkewitz-motors.com/haval for more information.

Hits: 30