Nine schools to showcase environmental projects

The Goethe Institute, through the ‘Schools Go Green with Goethe’ project is funding nine schools in Namibia to execute projects on wildlife conservation, environmental awareness, and ecological sustainability.

Schools Go Green with Goethe is a pilot school environmental awareness project in Namibia.

Participating schools are (in alphabetical order): Etosha Secondary School, Private School Swakopmund, Pro-Ed Academy, Rocky Crest High School, St. Paul’s College, Wild Kids Academy, Windhoek Gymnasium, Windhoek High School, and Windhoek International School.

The nine schools were selected with the idea that their environmental club’s activity for 2022 would be funded by Goethe-Institut and developed and monitored by a so-called “tree ranger”.

These tree rangers are graduates of NUST’s (the Namibian University of Science and Technology) Natural Resources Management, thus young environmental activists and professionals that could peer-educate the even younger school-going generation, while themselves being under the tutelage of Eloolo Permaculture Initiative, a Namibian non-profit organization engaging in environmental awareness and activism.

The project’s outcome will be presented at an exhibition at Goethe-Institut Namibia on Saturday, 17 September, at 3 pm.

