Select Page

Nine schools to showcase environmental projects

Posted by | Sep 12, 2022 |

Nine schools to showcase environmental projects

The Goethe Institute, through the ‘Schools Go Green with Goethe’ project is funding nine schools in Namibia to execute projects on wildlife conservation, environmental awareness, and ecological sustainability.

Schools Go Green with Goethe is a pilot school environmental awareness project in Namibia.

Participating schools are (in alphabetical order): Etosha Secondary School, Private School Swakopmund, Pro-Ed Academy, Rocky Crest High School, St. Paul’s College, Wild Kids Academy, Windhoek Gymnasium, Windhoek High School, and Windhoek International School.

The nine schools were selected with the idea that their environmental club’s activity for 2022 would be funded by Goethe-Institut and developed and monitored by a so-called “tree ranger”.

These tree rangers are graduates of NUST’s (the Namibian University of Science and Technology) Natural Resources Management, thus young environmental activists and professionals that could peer-educate the even younger school-going generation, while themselves being under the tutelage of Eloolo Permaculture Initiative, a Namibian non-profit organization engaging in environmental awareness and activism.

The project’s outcome will be presented at an exhibition at Goethe-Institut Namibia on Saturday, 17 September, at 3 pm.

 

Hits: 4

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Seven students fly the flag at global WorldSkills Competition

Seven students fly the flag at global WorldSkills Competition

16 October 2017

Education Ministry pays millions to the City of Windhoek to have suspended services of several schools restored

Education Ministry pays millions to the City of Windhoek to have suspended services of several schools restored

13 February 2020

Encouraging Equal Opportunities in Namibia

Encouraging Equal Opportunities in Namibia

19 February 2016

Ministries and stakeholders to develop policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sport

Ministries and stakeholders to develop policy on Integrated Physical Education and School Sport

13 July 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<