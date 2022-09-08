Exportation of live cattle from Namibia to SA resumes

Local cattle can now be exported to South Africa following the lifting of the movement standstill that was imposed on live cattle for the control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreaks in SA, the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) under the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform announced in a statement recently.

According to the DVS, due to this new development, the following conditions must be met for all trucks that are transporting cattle, sheep, goats, and other cloven-hoofed animals from Namibia to South Africa: All trucks transporting the above-mentioned animals should be registered with DVS; Upon offloading of animals in South Africa, trucks must be cleaned and disinfected by individuals/entities accredited by the South African Veterinary authority before returning to Namibia with or without loading other products; Disinfected trucks should be issued with cleaning and disinfection certificate which for one consignment only and must be presented to Namibia’s veterinary border officials, and trucks without valid cleaning and disinfection certificates will be refused entry into Namibia.

Furthermore, the DVS said at the next loading of animals in Namibia for exportation to South Africa, the Cleaning and Disinfection Certificate previously issued to the specific truck in South Africa must be handed to the attending veterinary official, failure to comply with this requirement, the specific truck will be disqualified from transporting animals to South Africa.

Meanwhile, importers of livestock feed from South Africa are also reminded that vehicles must be cleaned and disinfected before loading, the Disinfection Certificate is for one consignment only and must be presented to veterinary officials at the borders, the DVS concluded.

Hits: 6