Simbuwa crowned Miss NGO 2022

Twenty-three-year-old Adeline Malilo Simbuwa from Katima Mulilo was crowned as Miss NGO 2022 in a glitzy ceremony over the weekend in Okahandja.

Simbuwa, who is a final year student at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) said she wants to use her reign to bring awareness to many social ills and misconceptions.

She said she wants to motivate and inspire young women and give them the insight that they are capable of doing so much more in life.

“The questions that were given by the judges had me thinking of ways to curb menstrual poverty one region at a time. Teenage pregnancy has been at an all-time high but because we are so focused on the girl child we forget that the boy child needs to be educated to avoid this situation. Mental health is also important because we have lost so many young people,” Simbuwa said.

She further dreams of opening an etiquette academy to train young women and men about pageantry.

Miss Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) provides a platform for empowering young girls to be able to contribute meaningfully to the societal and economic development of the Nation.

The winner will be trained on how to conduct herself as an ambassador to promote beauty with a purpose and empower young girls to take up space in communities.

According to the organisers, Simbuwa will travel across the country with different projects including campaigns speaking against teenage motherhood, teenage education programs on the menstrual cycle, sanitary pad donations, and feeding the homeless.