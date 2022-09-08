Businesswomen talk developing winning habits

Businesswomen on Friday gathered at the Am Weinberg Estate in Windhoek to discuss the best ways to develop habits that will help them achieve success in their careers, businesses, and personal lives.

Women from all walks of life came together for another breakfast meeting put together by Economist Businesswoman Club organiser, Desere Lundon-Muller, sponsored by Liberty Life Namibia MD, Monique Cloete.

Guest speaker Terttu Uuyuni encouraged positive thinking, showing gratitude, and setting and reviewing goals regularly as winning habits. Uuyuni is the chairperson of Liberty Life Namibia and the Founder of TLM Training Consultants.

“Nothing happens without a goal. Goals give you direction. Make a decision to take action and cure yourself from excuses, imposter syndrome- start today,” Uuyuni said.

The breakfast concluded with a raffle draw which saw businesswoman Salmi Eiki walk away with a genuine ostrich leather bag to the value of N$8000 courtesy of Trophaendienste Taxidermy.