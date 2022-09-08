Omusati’s Ebben-Ezer Amuyagele’s unrivalled technical skill bags him Kapana King title

Ebben-Ezer Amuyagele recently triumphed as the champion of the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Kapana Cook-off.

The 33-year-old, who hails from Iilambo village in the Okahao disrict in the Omusati region, was crowned the latest winner at the Ongwediwa Trade Fair.

He received a mobile trailer fitted with a fully kitted kitchen, a Nedbank account with N$10,000, and a Bakpro Vetkoek voucher to the value of N$5,000.

Selma Kaulinge, Nedbank’s Communication Manager, said this year’s competition was won by Ebben-Ezer’s unrivalled technical skill, his genuine creativity, and an exceptional, strong personal belief in Kapana, one of the local delicacies.

A judging panel of chefs from the Namibian Chefs Association evaluated the dishes based on preparation, presentation, and taste.

Ebben-Ezer, a soccer and boxing fanatic, beat eight competitors to secure his title as he displayed his dishes through an innovative presentation.

“I scored most of the points because of my presentation. I cut my meat into ‘one size fits all,” and that was my secret,” the delighted young man explained.

“I am very happy to walk away with this trailer and these prizes. This was my first time competing, and it was definitely worth taking part in it, that is for sure. I entered this competition because I want to change my life, and help my family, even though I have not been able to complete my secondary education, I’ve always remained optimistic. Now with the help of Nedbank Namibia, I am ready to take this new role as Kapana King to greater heights.”

The winner has some advice for those who want to participate in the competition next year. “This is a great opportunity. My dream came true. Just fill in the form and stick to all the instructions. You can be the next winner.”

The annual competition now in its eight-year, again provides an exceptional business opportunity for Namibians. The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off is organised in collaboration with Bakpro, Agra, Coca-Cola, and the Namibian Chefs Association.