Investment board launches trade fair for entrepreneurs

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) this week launched an annual market access and capacity-building platform designed to drive the development and acceleration of innovative businesses by young entrepreneurs.

The inaugural Know2Grow NextGen Entrepreneurs event is scheduled to take place in Tsumeb from 16 to 18 November 2022.

The event is open to all MSME ventures across the country, owned by young Namibians between the ages of 18 and 35.

“We are very intentional about MSME Development and have various initiatives and programmes targeted at MSME support across all levels and in different sectors. This specific one is youth-focused,” said NIPDB’s Executive Director for MSME Development, Innovation and Acceleration, Dino Ballotti.

The overall objective is to accelerate young entrepreneurs’ business ventures through exposure to potential support and business linkages.

“Through various Business Support Organisations (BSOs) we are able to help accelerate the growth of MSMEs, while creating an enabling environment for scaling, through innovation, value addition, and collaboration. We are especially excited to champion this initiative for Namibians in Namibia,” said Ballotti.

In addition to showcasing their products and services, MSMEs will have the added benefit of attending various seminars and workshops, aimed at sharing information about managing their businesses, as well as B2B retail engagements, specifically focused on enabling business owners to get their products on the retail shelf.