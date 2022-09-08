Select Page

NamPower supports upgrades at Angola’s Calueque substation

About 30 technical experts from NamPower will be leaving for Calueque, in Angola, to work on the refurbishment and upgrade of the Calueque Substation at the Calueque Dam.

NamPower in conjunction with NamWater is upgrading the Calueque substation from a 3MVA 66/3.3 kV to a 5MVA 66/6.6 kV (N-1) transformer capacity.

The upgrade has been necessitated by an increase in demand as a result of the newly installed pumps of Angola’s Gabhic, the managers of the Kunene River Basin.

The exercise will cost NamWater N$38 million, of which NamPower contributed N$10 million as a goodwill gesture towards an interim substation, which currently supplies Gabhic and is available for commissioning the permanent pumps.

The Calueque Dam is situated approximately 20 km north of the Mahanene border post in Angola and 25 km upstream from Ruacana Power Station, on the Kunene River. Currently, NamWater is making use of a 3 MVA 66/3.3 kV supply point at the Calueque Substation, which is NamPower-owned and operated.

The NamWater pumps supply the water canal in the northern part of Namibia.
NamPower has already positioned two 5 MVA 66/6.6 kV transformers on their respective plinths and developed 90% of the 6.6 kV feeder base within the Calueque substation in Angola.

The Calueque refurbishment project will commence on 13 September until 4 October.

 

