Let us soar again and fight for hope – Cancer Association

“Let’s spread our wings once more and fight for hope!” said the Chief Executive of the Cancer Association of Namibia, Mr Rolf Hansen when he accepted a donation of N$50,000 from Sanlam’s Marketing and Communications Manager, Ms Denille Roostee.

The money is earmarked for the resumption of the annual Hats & Roses Ladies Gala Breakfast, after a Covid hiatus of two years. The event, of which Sanlam has been a long-standing sponsor, is scheduled for next month.

“It is your passion that inspires us to take hands with the Cancer Association and we again reconfirm our support for this very important cause,” said Denille when she presented the gift to Rolf.

The annual Hats and Roses event will be hosted on Saturday, 1 October 2022, at the Windhoek Country Club Resort & Casino and serves as a fundraiser to sustain the association’s women’s health community clinics.

“We again look forward to welcoming 500 ladies as in the past to share in this amazing morning of hope, and to raise funds that will enable us to help financially vulnerable women fight cancer” said Rolf.

Tickets are now for sale at N$550 per person or N$5500 for a table of ten and includes a “pink luncheon” with drinks and gifts to spoil the ladies. For more information, please send a mail to [email protected] or call 061 237740.

The Cancer Association Chief Executive, Rolf Hansen (front middle) with partners and supporters of the annual Hats & Roses Ladies Gala Breakfast, scheduled for 01 October at the Country Club Resort.