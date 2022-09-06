Select Page

Shaky economic indicators drag policy implementation-Report

Sep 7, 2022

The countries mixed economic indicators such as high inflation, high unemployment, and low economic growth are making it difficult for policymakers to execute effective policies that will arrest the structural and developing challenges.

This is according to a recent report released by Agribank. The report states that consumer confidence is eroded by high inflation rates and rising interest rates will stifle businesses and the already indebted consumers.

“International dynamics plays a major role in the mixed economic indicators, making it burdensome for policymakers to execute effective policies that will arrest the structural and developing challenges,” the report stated.

According to the report, pandemic-related retrenchments and slow global trade have further worsened the number of unemployed individuals in the country.

“There are various programs aimed at reviving the labour market such as the agro-based value chain initiatives for youth. However, uncoordinated policy frameworks and the lack of coordination between the government and private sector continues to be a challenge in combating elevated unemployment rate,” the report noted.

 

