German Embassy supports children with disabilities

The German Embassy has donated about N$224,000 to the Side by Side Early Intervention Centre for the procurement of mobility devices such as standing frames, wheelchairs and carriers for disabled children and additionally provides applicable training to their parents throughout the country.

The Side Early Intervention Centre aims to support children with disabilities and their families by mobilizing resources through various collaboration strategies involving the child, the parent, and the community.

According to the German Embassy, the donated mobility devices that will be procured come from regional suppliers.

“These specially designed wheelchairs and buggies are well suited to African terrain and have many other features, accessories, and adjustable options for a wide range of ages, posture support needs, and functional abilities. The supplier will provide a week-long training on positioning/posture support needs of the children as well as the functional ability of the mobility devices,” the Embassy said in a statement this week.