Twapewa Kadhikwa nominated for African Achievers Awards

Local businesswoman, Twapewa Kadhikwa has been nominated at the 12th Edition of the African Achievers Awards, under the ‘Emerging Entrepreneurship Empowerment’ category.

Having never held a formal job, despite being a graduate of the University of Namibia (UNAM) with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree, Kadhikwa shares lessons, opinions, and secrets that she has learned over the years ranging from setting up and managing various types of businesses, some of which have failed and others became huge successes.

Born and raised in Windhoek’s dusty and culturally rich township of Katutura, Kadhikwa has redefined the odds and risen to be a respectable entrepreneur, public speaker, mentor, author, and philanthropist.

She has now become a sought-after speaker in Namibia, the SADC region, the broader African continent, and global circles in the areas of entrepreneurship, leadership, and women and youth empowerment.

She serves as the Chairlady of the Kadhikwa Group of Companies which holds an interest in Hospitality, Agribusiness, Capacity Development, and Property Development. She is a Non-Executive Director of the Uranium exploration company Bannerman Resources and serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Namibia Industrial Development Agency.

The awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent and has been rated by Forbes Magazine as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies on the continent.

The Theme for this Year’s Ceremony & Summit; ‘Sustainable Development in Africa: through innovation, preservation and green energy’ is scheduled for 20 September at the UK Houses of Parliament in London, United Kingdom.