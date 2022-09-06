Select Page

Local football handlers to undergo FIFA Youth Coaching Course

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will host the upcoming FIFA Youth Coaching Course from 12 to 16 September at the NFA Football House in Windhoek.

In line with the NFA’s strategic objective to increase ongoing training and development initiatives, the Technical Department of the NFA consistently nurtures and cultivates local coaches, match officials, footballers, and administrators to grow from good to even greater heights, said Jaqueline Shipanga, NFA’s Acting Technical Director.

The NFA aims to train youth coaches for the development of youth players in their quest to increase the standard of local football at grassroots and regional levels.

Shipanga furthermore said the course further seeks to ensure that quality assurance at training programmes is attained at all levels of football development.

“The target group for this course is youth coaches from all political regions. The FIFA Youth Course will be conducted by John Kaputa, a FIFA Instructor of Malawi,” she concluded.

 

