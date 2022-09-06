Hairareb to make Zambian debut

The cast and crew of the local narrative film, Hairareb have even more accolades to celebrate this month, as the film is about to make its Zambian debut at the 9th Sotambe International Film and Arts Festival.

The event is under the Sotambe Film Institute (SFI), a Zambian institution with a focus on supporting the film industry in Zambia and the Southern African region.

This year’s event will be hosted at various locations in Lusaka from 17 to 24 September. Some of the activities taken include movie screenings, press briefings, Master Classes, networking cocktails, workshops, and art exhibitions.

Hairareb has garnered international acclaim, featuring in numerous prestigious international film festivals as an official selection, including the European Film Festival and the Durban International Film Festival.