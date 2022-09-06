FNB’s banking app lauded as best in Africa

FNB was awarded Best Digital Banking App in Africa at the 2022 World’s Best Consumer Digital Bank Awards in Africa, hosted by Global Finance.

Jerome Namaseb, Head of Retail Transactional Banking at FNB Namibia said the award proves FNB is a leader in digital innovation and remains at the forefront of product and service excellence.

Namaseb said the FNB App has become a one-stop shop for millions of customers with record volumes of interactions.

“Access to technology is essential to broadening financial inclusion, and over the years, FNB has been focused on reducing barriers to entry for customers. We zero-rated our FNB App years ago to ensure that our customers do not incur data costs to access our services and we continue innovating to help our customers achieve their goals,” he said.

On the same occasion, FNB also received the Best Consumer Digital Bank in South Africa award.

Namaseb added as part of the bigger FNB Group, they continue to invest in modernising their platform and interfaces so that customers can manage their financial and lifestyle needs as they desire.

The awards were launched in 1999 to acknowledge the industry leaders that had begun introducing e-banking services and initiating banking’s digital revolution.