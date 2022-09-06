Automobile Association members to benefit from COSDEF MoU

The Automobile Association (AA) of Namibia and the Namibia Community Skills Development Foundation (COSDEF) signed a memorandum of understanding late last week to give AA members access to skills upgrading courses and customer care training in the public passenger transport sector.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the AA by the organisation’s Chief Executive, Ms Hileni Tjivikua, and by Mr Nicolas Limbo for COSDEF.

AA Namibia said it provides best services and peace of mind motoring solutions to its members and road users, while advocating road safety through club membership, driver training, vehicle inspections, tourism information, the International Driving Permit (IDP), AA travel rates as well as road safety courses.

In a statement announcing the agreement, the AA said the MoU reflects mutual commitment in complementing the institutions’ duties and functions in their respective mandates. COSDEF is the national umbrella body for the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs) and provides relevant practical skills training that includes business skills, entrepreneurship, and life skills to enable young people find employment in the local economy.

The MoU was signed by Ms Hileni Tjivikua (left) for the Automobile Association of Namibia and Mr Nicolas Limbo as training and curriculum development manager for the Namibia Community Skills Development Foundation (COSDEF).