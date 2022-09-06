Select Page

Landie owners bring container load wheelchairs and frailty frames

The much anticipated container full of refurbished weelchairs and walking frames arrived in Namibia last week as a gift to the frail from German families.

The donation comes through the channels of Land Rover Owners Namibia from Jörg and Birgit Huschet of Huschet Reha Services in Germany. The cost of the container, sea freight and transport in both countries were paid by another German family, Familie Sasserath. The consignment has been transferred to the care of the Windhoek Lions Club for their expertise in handling and distributing donations of this nature.

The Landie owners chairperson, JC Kruger, and the Lions zone chair, Frank Schatz, received the forty wheelchairs and twenty walking frames which will be distributed to those in need who cannot afford to purchase this equipment.

The idea for the donation originated in 2020 when Mr Sven Pauly approached the Land Rover club with the suggestion to source refurbished frailty equipment in Germany and then find sponsors to bring same to Namibia.

Given the size of the consignment, the Landie owners decided to partner with the Lions to ensure that the chairs and frames are correctly placed with the people who need them.

Explaining the motive for their engagement in charity, Kruger said social support to local communities is just as important to the club members as spending time in the great outdoors.

From the left, JC Kruger, Frank Schatz and Sven Pauly.

 

