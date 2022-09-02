Extensive revamp of Okapuka Lodge lined up as it joins Gondwana Collection portfolio

The Okapuka Game Ranch, situated just outside Windhoek on the road to Okahandja, recently entered an exciting joint venture with Gondwana Collection Namibia, as a statement released this week said.

According to the statement, the collaboration between Gondwana and Okapuka will mean starting a new chapter for both companies, where the authentic Savannah Bushveld with a well-established Game lodge on Windhoek’s doorsteps will join Gondwana’s long-established customer base and footprint on the tourism market.

The new joint venture is an undertaking comprising equal shareholders between Klein Okapuka CC and Gondwana Collection Namibia (Pty) Ltd, in terms of management only.

The Okapuka classic accommodation establishment was originally opened in 1998 and has since become a local and internationally renowned mainstay in the Namibian Tourism industry. It was always known for its spectacular game drives, just 30 minutes outside Windhoek’s city centre, yet deep enough into the African Bushveld to enjoy a true Safari experience.

Okapuka Hospitality Management is planning an extensive revamp of the Lodge premises, which will only be the first step in giving this Classic Safari Lodge a new lease on life.

Renovations are set to start next month and the first bookings will be taken form 1 November 2022. The first guests will be welcomed to the lodge in April next year.