Select Page

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 05 September 2022

Posted by | Sep 5, 2022 |

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 05 September 2022

A blank space or an (NR) indicates no readings received.

An ( e ) indicates that the water level has been estimated.

An ( w ) indicates that the conditions were very windy, resulting in an inaccurate reading.

Omatjenne Dam does not have abstraction facilities.

The dam contents are according to the latest dam basin surveys.

The inflow that is reflected in the bulletin does not take into account evaporation and abstraction of water.

An (N/A) indicates that there is no rain gauge at the dam.

* Transfer from Swakoppoort to Von Bach Dam started on 18 Aug 2022.

** Last week’s reading for Omatako was corrected to 50.60m, 2.684 Mm³, 6.2%. Transfer from Omatako Dam took place with small pumps for online users only.

*** Since 18 July 2022, water was being transferred from Otjivero Main to Tilda Viljoen.

 

About The Author

Typesetter

Today the Typesetter is a position at a newspaper that is mostly outdated since lead typesetting disappeared about fifty years ago. It is however a convenient term to indicate a person that is responsible for the technical refinement of publishing including web publishing. The Typesetter does not contribute to editorial content but makes sure that all elements are where they belong. - Ed.

Related Posts

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

Namwater dam bulletin update on Thursday 31 December 2020 – small gains in Swakoppoort and Oanob, Hardap steady

31 December 2020

21 March 2014

21 March 2014

20 March 2014

The Week’s Weather 27 January 2017

The Week’s Weather 27 January 2017

27 January 2017

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 February 2022

Namwater Dam Bulletin on Monday 21 February 2022

21 February 2022

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<