Communal farms in Erongo receive water softening facilities to improve community livelihoods

Three communal farms in the Erongo region, Farm Vrede, Goiegeluk Pos, and Santamab Pos last week received three reverse osmosis units.

The advanced facilities, used for the production of demineralized water without the use of chemicals, will contribute massively to improving community livelihoods of the communities at the communal farms.

The facilities were donated by the Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) in conjunction with the Erongo regional governor and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform.

The EIF funded the pilot project to the tune of N$ 1 million from its own resources to finance these facilities aimed at softening the water at the three community water points and making them suitable for human consumption and irrigation purposes.

“I am confident that the new water softening systems (mini desalination plants) that we are handing over to the communities here today will ensure not only easy access to water but an efficient and a regular water supply system for the whole community,” said Erongo regional governor Nevile Andre Itope.

EIF CEO, Benedict Libanda Namibia is a water-scarce country and ranks amongst the 30 driest countries in the world.

“It is against this background that I would like to urge all stakeholders and implementing partners of this project to ensure that the little water that we have is conserved, respected, shared, and enjoyed by present and future generations in our country,” Libanda said.