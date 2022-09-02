Meat Board wants sheep marketing scheme abolished

The Meat Board decided at its latest meeting to request the agriculture ministry to abolish the sheep marketing scheme as it failed to meet its primary objective.

The small stock marketing scheme was introduced on 1 July 2004 to stimulate value addition to sheep and sheep products locally and ensure supply to sheep abattoirs.

“The sheep marketing scheme did not succeed in its aim, which was confirmed by a study done by the Ministry of Agriculture,” the Meat Board said in a statement.

The Meat Board’s move follows requests from representatives of the sheep sector as a result of a 1 August 2019 Cabinet to postpone the implementation of the sheep marketing scheme for a period of one year, which would then enable the Ministry of Agriculture to re-evaluate the scheme and propose intensive measures to limit sheep exports.