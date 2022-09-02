Select Page

Meat Board wants sheep marketing scheme abolished

Posted by | Sep 5, 2022 |

Meat Board wants sheep marketing scheme abolished

The Meat Board decided at its latest meeting to request the agriculture ministry to abolish the sheep marketing scheme as it failed to meet its primary objective.

The small stock marketing scheme was introduced on 1 July 2004 to stimulate value addition to sheep and sheep products locally and ensure supply to sheep abattoirs.

“The sheep marketing scheme did not succeed in its aim, which was confirmed by a study done by the Ministry of Agriculture,” the Meat Board said in a statement.

The Meat Board’s move follows requests from representatives of the sheep sector as a result of a 1 August 2019 Cabinet to postpone the implementation of the sheep marketing scheme for a period of one year, which would then enable the Ministry of Agriculture to re-evaluate the scheme and propose intensive measures to limit sheep exports.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Agribank’s Lets Talk roadshow resumes for northern regions

Agribank’s Lets Talk roadshow resumes for northern regions

30 September 2020

SARDEP helps farmers improve

SARDEP helps farmers improve

20 September 2013

Meatco awards producers

Meatco awards producers

31 October 2014

Meatco Foundation’s successes

Meatco Foundation’s successes

25 April 2014

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<