Ilke Platt shortlisted for the African Achievers Awards

Ilke Platt, Founder of Poiyah Media has been shortlisted and selected as an Honouree for the 12th Edition of the African Achievers Awards (AAA) under the “Emerging Public Relations Practitioner” Award Category.

The Theme for this Year’s Ceremony & Summit; “Sustainable Development in Africa: through innovation, preservation and green energy” is scheduled for 20 September at the UK Houses of Parliament, London, United Kingdom.

The African Achievers Awards has consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, and Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent.

The awards ceremony has fast become established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent and has been rated by Forbes Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the continent.

According to Beldina Auma Chair Award Screening Committee, African Achievers Awards & Former Chair World Bank Group-IMF African Society, this award has been granted for its exceptional stride and contribution to the public relations industry in Namibia.

“AAA has partnered with top Global reputation management firm; Reputation Poll International (United Kingdom) for the 12th edition of the awards. Among the high point of the Ceremony, is the African Achievers Awards, which will be presented to Africans making a difference, while their stories will be projected to the Globe. We are happy to announce to you that you are part of the few selected African achievers on that list,” she confirmed.

Notable individuals and organizations who have been honoured at previous prestigious Awards Ceremony over the years include late Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (Former African Union Chairperson), H.E. Jakaya Kikwete (former President of the Republic of Tanzania), Dr. Josephine Ojiambo (Deputy Secretary-General of Common Wealth), Divine Ndikhuluka ( Former Chairperson Zimbabwe Chambers of Commerce), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Kofi Annan to mention a few.

The awards dinner is seen as an ideal opportunity for networking with industry giants. This year’s AAA International Summit will include a broad range of discussions by top facilitators from Africa and Europe bringing theoretical & practical experiences to guide on how various sectors can work together to promote sustainable development across Africa. Key stakeholders will include top organizations, donors, investors, policymakers, and regulators.

According to Platt, the award nominations were reviewed by the Award Screening Committee to ensure they meet eligibility criteria. “The Advisory Committee evaluated the top-ranked nominees provided by the Award Committee and recommended the award winners to the Governing Board for final approval. It is an honour to be acknowledged and once more allow our Namibian work to reach global attention.

Over 230 million on local and international Television (on DSTV & SKY Dish), with over 95 million views online and over 550 VIP guests is a clear indication of expanding network not only for my personal brand but that of Namibian Public Relations Specialists. This comes shortly after being appointed as the Director of Communications for the Global Chamber of Business Leaders and I trust that this will lead to many other opportunities, to impact and influence in the field in which we operate,” she confidently announced.