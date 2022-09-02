Geingob to attend inaugural Session of the Botswana-Namibia Bi-National Commission

The President, HE, Dr. Hage Geingob, President will travel to Gaborone, Botswana, from 8 to 9 September, to attend the inaugural Session of the Botswana-Namibia Bi-National Commission (BNC), the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced in a statement.

The BNC is a high-level bilateral platform that replaced the Joint Commission on Cooperation and the Joint Permanent Commission on Security and Defence between the two countries, through the Agreement signed during the working visit by Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on 29 January in Windhoek.

The Bi-National Commission is expected to review cooperation in a wide range of areas including Diplomatic, Legal, Economic, Social, and Defence and Security, as well as exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern at the regional and multilateral fora. The two countries are expected to consider and sign new bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding.

The Heads of State Summit (BNC) will be preceded by the Senior Officials Meeting, and the Ministerial Meeting of the Bi-National Commission from 5 to 7 September and 8 September 2022, respectively.

Geingob will be accompanied by Hon. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Hon. Dr. Albert Kawana, Minister of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security; Hon. Carl HG Schlettwein – Minister of Agriculture, Water & Land Reform; Hon. Kalumbi Shangula, Minister of Health and Social Services; Hon. Lucia Iipumbu, Minister of Industrialisation and Trade; Adv. Festus Mbandeka, Attorney-General; Hon. Hilma Nicanor, Deputy Minister of Defence and Security, and Senior Officers and Officials.

Geingob is expected to be back in the country on 9 September.