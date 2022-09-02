Anti-poaching drive receives a jab in the arm

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism (MEFT) last week on Friday received equipment and vehicles to assist in the fight against poaching and the illegal wildlife trade as the country continues to battle with a surge in cases.

The donation from the U.S. government which included two Toyota Landcruiser and two Hyundai Game Viewer Trucks as well as anti-poaching equipment all valued at N$9 million Namibia dollars was handed over to the MEFT officials by a senior leader delegation from the U.S. Africa Command.

The U.S delegation’s visit to Namibia commenced on 30 August and concluded on 4 September, during which the see delegates met with Namibian officials and visited some of the US-Namibia partnerships in action.

Speaking at the handover event, United States Ambassador to Namibia Jessica Long said the donation reinforces commitment to the anti-poaching/trafficking drive and over N$60 million has been contributed alone this year, with an additional N$120 million for supporting efforts in the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Meanwhile, the ministry recently reported that the country is experiencing a surge in poaching, with the number of poached rhinos having risen to 48 this year alone as compared to 44 in 2021.