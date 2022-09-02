Women and Agriculture Summit set to outline roadmap into agri-business

Heiress Communications, alongside event partner Energy100, will host a half-day event on women and agriculture w on 22 September at the National Theater of Namibia.

This event themed: Tackling Global Food Insecurity and Women’s Role in Feeding the World, will promote a discussion between decision-makers and the women’s business community on topics related to agriculture and farming and their potential to have a net-positive impact on the economy.

Furthermore, the event aims to provide a platform for women in business, particularly those interested in agri-business, to identify relevant organisations and their roles in the marketplace and serve as a roadmap into agri-business for any budding agriprenuers.

Heiress Communications hosted its first event in March 2022 under the theme, “Building Wealth

in A Disruptive Economy”.

During that event, discussions highlighted the challenges women faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic and exposed the vulnerability women faced regarding the potential loss of income, both through business and employment.

Since then, the communications consultancy has worked to keep information accessible to women in business so they can better understand the business environment in which they operate and, as a result, better manage their businesses cohesively and capitalise on upcoming opportunities.

Founder and project manager at Heiress Communications, Ms. Paulina Mbango emphasized that, with this event, the objective is to educate and impact women, tiny business owners.

“From the first event, we’ve received so much positive feedback that we wanted to make a much bigger impact. We wanted to host an event where everyone felt welcome, whether you are familiar with agri-business or not. We are looking forward to welcoming women (and men) from all walks of life, including corporates and women in other business industries.”

The half-day summit will have over 15 speakers from various organization’s including the Namibian Agronomic Board, Meat Board of Namibia, USAID, WFP, DBN, AgriBank, EIF, Roots

Agricultural College, amongst others.