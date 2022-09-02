Suspected vandalism cause of collapse of tower on the Omburu–Khan 2 220 kV line – Nampower

NamPower on Friday announced the collapse of tower No.282 on the Omburu–Khan 2 220 kV line, which occurred on Thursday.

“It is suspected that it is a result of vandalism. The illegal removal of the stay wires compromised the support of the tower and resulted in its collapse,” a statement released said, adding that for the safety of the public, all wires and infrastructure must be treated as dangerous during any such incidents.

According to the power utility, no power interruption was experienced but it resulted in a veld fire which was subsequently extinguished

“This specific incident highlights the precautionary measures which have to be undertaken by people situated along the line servitudes. Non-adherence to safe distances and clearances around electricity infrastructure can result in hazards, injury, or electrocution,” the statement released said.

This specific line is one of the transmission lines which supply the coastal area. Upon inspection of the line, it was discovered that the supporting stay wires on the power line were removed, the statement concluded.