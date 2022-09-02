Select Page

Suspected vandalism cause of collapse of tower on the Omburu–Khan 2 220 kV line – Nampower

Posted by | Sep 2, 2022 |

Suspected vandalism cause of collapse of tower on the Omburu–Khan 2 220 kV line – Nampower

NamPower on Friday announced the collapse of tower No.282 on the Omburu–Khan 2 220 kV line, which occurred on Thursday.

“It is suspected that it is a result of vandalism. The illegal removal of the stay wires compromised the support of the tower and resulted in its collapse,” a statement released said, adding that for the safety of the public, all wires and infrastructure must be treated as dangerous during any such incidents.

According to the power utility, no power interruption was experienced but it resulted in a veld fire which was subsequently extinguished

“This specific incident highlights the precautionary measures which have to be undertaken by people situated along the line servitudes. Non-adherence to safe distances and clearances around electricity infrastructure can result in hazards, injury, or electrocution,” the statement released said.

This specific line is one of the transmission lines which supply the coastal area. Upon inspection of the line, it was discovered that the supporting stay wires on the power line were removed, the statement concluded.

 

About The Author

Intern

The Economist accommodates two interns every year, one per semester. They are given less demanding, softer issues to hone their skills, often with a specific leaning to social issues. Today, many of our interns are respected journalists or career professionals at economic and financial institutions. - Ed.

Related Posts

Vice President Mbumba takes the baton at University of Namibia

Vice President Mbumba takes the baton at University of Namibia

28 February 2018

Engen offers many launch awards to give new Quick Shop app some market traction

Engen offers many launch awards to give new Quick Shop app some market traction

24 September 2021

Namibia calls on all to exercise restraint in venting legitimate and justified anger amid killing of African-American citizen

Namibia calls on all to exercise restraint in venting legitimate and justified anger amid killing of African-American citizen

3 June 2020

081Every1 Hope Concert postponed

081Every1 Hope Concert postponed

21 June 2021

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<