Central bank’s high school competition commences

The regional phase of the Bank of Namibia’s bi-annual High school officially commenced on 30 August, a statement released on Friday said

The bank’s flagship project targeted at educating and improving high school learners’ knowledge of the

the central bank and its role in the economy.

Endorsed by the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture since 2006, the competition aims to create a better understanding of how the decision of the central bank affects the daily lives of every citizen while creating a better understanding of the structure of the Namibian economy, macroeconomic fundamentals, and financial literacy.

This initiative has been instrumental in shaping the career paths and lives of participating learners who aspire to be economists, bankers, accountants, and careers alike.

This quiz competition sees schools competing nationwide to outshine one another in a series of timed questions centred around central banking and the economy.

The competition comprises a regional phase where Bank of Namibia officials in conjunction with Ministry of Education officials facilitate the competition in the various regions. The selected regional winners thereafter compete for the national champions’ title during a national semi-finals and finals phase which takes place in Windhoek.

Over 160 schools nationwide, from grades 8-12, registered for the competition with the assistance of teachers and regional education officers. Resource materials were provided by the Bank to better prepare students ahead of the competition. Strategic Communications and International Relations Director, Mr. Kazembire Zemburuka describes the competition as an obligation towards community development.

“The Bank is committed to broadening sustainable social and economic development through public education at high schools and this is reflected in the participation that continues to grow with every competition.’’

The contending prizes for the overall winners of the competition will be awarded to the top four schools during the final phase of the competition. The first prize winners will receive N$50,000, whilst the second prize winners will receive a cash prize of N$ 30,000. The third prize will receive N$ 10,000 whilst the fourth runner-up will receive a Wi-Fi router.

The final competition will be live-streamed on their Facebook page.