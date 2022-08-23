U19 Girls off to Botswana for T20 World Cup qualifier

Cricket Namibia and new Capricorn Eagles sponsor, iNova on Thursday held a send-off ceremony for the u19 national women’s team ahead of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup qualifier set for Botswana on 2 September.

The Namibia U19 Girls is among nine teams battling for the final spot at the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup to be held in South Africa in January 2023.

National Women’s head coach, Francois van der Merwe: “We have come a long way since my appointment, I would like to thank Cricket Namibia board members, staff, and our new sponsor iNova. We are grateful for your sponsorship towards our National Women’s team, and now supporting the U19 girl’s team for the World Cup Qualifier tour, we feel like proper athletes which makes a huge difference.”

Cricket Namibia CEO, Johan Muller: “We are wishing the U19 team all the best for the tournament and we believe they will represent Namibia with good cricket spirit throughout the tournament. Namibia is behind you as a team, go express yourselves, forget the pressure and enjoy the tour.”

Namibian agent for iNova, Ian Smith: “We are glad and honored to partner with Cricket Namibia through the Capricorn Eagles and now supporting the U19 players. We wish the team all the best for the tournament, come back a better athlete, and go make us proud! Everyone at iNova is passionate about what they do. Good is never good enough when you are striving for greatness. We wish the athletes and teams all the best in their strive for greatness.”