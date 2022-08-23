Veripura Muukua appointed as Capricorn Foundation Coordinator

The Capricorn Foundation on Thursday announced the appointment of Veripura Muukua as the Coordinator of the Capricorn Foundation with effect from 1 September.

Veri joins the Group Brand & Corporate Affairs and Capricorn Foundation team from Bank Windhoek MCCS, where she held the position of Communication Practitioner: CSI & Stakeholder Engagement since January 2020 tasked with corporate social investment and stakeholder engagement. She played a key role in coordinating Bank Windhoek CSR initiatives, including the Bank Windhoek Cancer Apple Project, and the Empathy Project, and has since 2021 also served as a member of the Capricorn Foundation Management Committee.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree in Media Studies, majoring in public relations and politics, obtained from the University of Namibia, and is currently enrolled for a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Media Technology at the Namibia University of Science and Technology.

She brings seven years of experience to her new role, with an extensive background in the NGO sector, CSR, project coordination, and stakeholder engagement.

Veri directly reports to Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, and will be responsible for the day-to-day administration, coordination, and management of the Capricorn Foundation’s activities and programmes and will liaise with all key stakeholders of the Foundation.

“I am humbled to be taking on this role as the Capricorn Foundation Coordinator. I believe that my passion for building relationships and community development will empower me to contribute to the Foundation’s strategic objectives, the Capricorn’s Group’s vision, to be connectors of positive change and overall, the socio-economic development of our communities,” she said.

The Group looks forward to Veri’s contribution to the Capricorn Foundation as well as the Group Brand & Corporate Affairs team and wishes her the best of luck in her new role at Capricorn Group.