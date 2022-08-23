Select Page

Ohlthaver & List joint venture to set up hydrogen pilot plant, refuelling station

Posted by | Sep 1, 2022 |

Ohlthaver & List joint venture to set up hydrogen pilot plant, refuelling station

Ohlthaver & List (O&L) company, Cleanergy has been awarded a grant for the setting up of a Hydrogen pilot plant and refueling station in the Erongo region.

The project is one of the four local projects to benefit from €30 million (over N$500 million in German-backed funding for the development of green hydrogen in Namibia.

O&L and CMB.TECH, who jointly own Cleanergy, announced Namibia’s first green hydrogen production plant in February 2022. The construction is expected to start this year with the aim to be operational by the end of 2023.

Depending on the results of the demonstration plant, a larger-scale production plant will follow in a second phase, possibly using ammonia as a transport fuel.

Globally green hydrogen has been hailed as a vital carrier of non-fossil energy and worldwide countries are trying to decarbonize their industries and guide economies towards a greener energy future.

“We know that Namibia has vast potential to develop a strong green hydrogen industry and become a key player in global energy markets. We have all the ingredients necessary (wind, sun, and seawater) to develop a sustainable green hydrogen industrial base to drive socio-economic growth and O&L is pleased to be one of the forerunners in this new industry in our country,” said Eike Krafft, Group Director: Innovations at the O&L.

The award was announced at the Namibia National Green Hydrogen Conference which was held in the capital last week.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

O&L Energy wins tender at SA school

O&L Energy wins tender at SA school

31 May 2013

Geingob further relaxes COVID-19 regulations to allow for ‘greater economic activities’

Geingob further relaxes COVID-19 regulations to allow for ‘greater economic activities’

15 October 2021

All-Africa Business Leaders Awards

All-Africa Business Leaders Awards

21 November 2014

Drought relief scheme in pipeline

Drought relief scheme in pipeline

7 January 2016

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<