Bannerman Energy seeks mining licence for Etango-8 mine

Posted by | Sep 1, 2022 |

Australian-listed uranium developer, Bannerman Energy has lodged a mining license application for the proposed Etango-8 uranium mine with the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Etango-8, located 30 kilometres southeast of Swakopmund is one of the world’s largest undeveloped uranium assets located in the highly established uranium mining jurisdiction of Namibia.

Bannerman Managing Director and Chief Executive, Brandon Munro said the license application is the culmination of extensive technical and economic evaluation of their Etango Project, including more recently on the fast-tracked Etango-8 development route.
“We can demonstrate a robust development case at Etango, which also delivers extensive social and economic benefits to local communities and the nation of Namibia,” he said.

In August 2020, Bannerman Energy completed a Scoping Study on the development of Etango at an 8Mtpa throughput rate (Etango-8).

In August 2021, the company obtained environmental clearance certificates for the Etango Uranium Project and linear infrastructure, which remain current.

 

