Above-normal rainfall forecast for SADC

The bulk of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region is likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall from October 2022 to March 2023, regional weather and climate experts have predicted.

The experts said Central Mozambique, southern Malawi, the northern half of Zimbabwe, most of Zambia, southern DRC, the south-eastern half of Angola, the bulk of Namibia, the western half of Botswana, most of the central and western parts of South Africa, and western parts of Lesotho are likely to receive normal to above-normal rainfall through the farming season.

The climate experts took into account oceanic and atmospheric factors that influence the climate over the SADC Region, including the El Nino Southern Oscillation which is currently in a La Nina phase.

La Niña is defined by cooler than average sea surface temperatures in the central-eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean and related atmospheric changes and is normally associated with normal to above normal rains in the Southern African Region.

The El Nino Southern Oscillation is expected to remain in a La Nina phase during the forecast period. – sadc.int