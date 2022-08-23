Mining Expo and Conference roars to life

International and local exhibitors on Wednesday converged at the first in-person Mining Expo and Conference after two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The theme of this year’s two-day Mining Expo and Conference is, “Breaking New Frontiers in a Post-Pandemic Era”. The conference will be held on Wednesday and Thursday and will run parallel to the Expo.

Chamber of Mines and Commerce, President, Hilifa Mbako in his welcome remarks said this year’s event attracted a huge turnout.

“We have 103 exhibitors occupying 163 stands this year, as compared to 88 exhibitors with 136 booths in 2019. We are showcasing the entire extractive industry, from solid minerals to oil and gas,” he said, adding that several exhibitors are from the SADC Region, and delegations from Indonesia, Finland, and India.

“We have lined up a total of 12 presentations to reflect on the industry performance during 2021 and to present the resurgence of mining and exploration in a rapidly improving commodity price environment,” Mbako highlighted.

The Deputy Minister of Mines and Energy, Kornelia Shilunga who officially opened the event meanwhile said the improvement of global commodity prices brings hope to the mining sector.

“The sector should look forward to more exploration activities and mine expansions. This will ultimately lead to more job creation in the sector,” she concluded.

According to the country’s central bank, projected improved growth in 2022 is mainly on account of anticipated better performance in the mining industry.