New faces to drive self-regulation of alcohol production, distribution and consumption

Aug 31, 2022

The Self-regulating Alcohol Industry Forum (SAIF), announced that new members have been chosen to serve on the voluntary association to promote responsible alcohol consumption.

The new members are Alexanderie Basson from AB InBev Namibia as chair, Jonathan Bennie from Pernod Ricard as vice, Ndeshipewa Akwenye from the Breweries as treasurer, Kim Badenhorst from CIC as secretary, and Beverly Jandrell in a new position to handle PR and marketing.

The newly elected members, whose term started on 1 August 2022, together with those of other interested parties, will serve as the driving force behind industry activities in promoting responsible consumption of alcohol.

At the announcement, Namibia Breweries Limited’s Marco Wenk, the outgoing chair, expressed his satisfaction at the self-regulation efforts of all major players in the formal alcohol industry in Namibia. “In addition to abiding by a stringent code of conduct and providing a prompt response to legitimate complaints, I must commend members’ participation in a variety of targeted interventions to reduce alcohol-related harm, such as underage drinking and driving under the influence. As members of SAIF, we are of the opinion that it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to address the dangers posed by alcohol,” he said.

The new chairman, Alexanderie Basson, said “The incoming office bearers will build on the current vision and determination to advance SAIF’s long-term strategy which will be anchored in ensuring responsible consumption and responsible trading in our industry. The success of the forum is greatly attributed to the support of SAIF members, and the forum’s cooperation with its stakeholders is deserving of praise.”

The newly elected members of the Self-regulating Alcohol Industry Forum, in the back, Jonty Bennie (left) and Kim Badenhorst. Seated, from the left, Beverly Jandrell, Ndeshipewa Akwenye, Alexanderie Basson and Horst Heimstaedt.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

