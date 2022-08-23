OM appoints new Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Executive

Old Mutual on Wednesday announced the appointment of Mignon du Preez as the Marketing, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Executive as of 1 September.

In her new role, Mignon will lead and manage all marketing activities, public relations, and sustainability initiatives as a member of the Old Mutual Namibia Executive team.

Mignon is a talented and results-driven Leader, with over 15 years of experience in Strategic Leadership, Marketing, Business Development, and Business Transformation.

Academically, Mignon holds an MBA from the Cardiff Metropolitan University, a Masters in Strategy and Innovation from the Westford University Executive Programme, an International Marketing Higher Certificate and International Management Certificate from the Institute of International Marketing and Management [IMM], and a Change Management Certification from the University of Cape Town.

Before joining Old Mutual, Mignon had a stint at the Bank of Namibia as Manager for Strategy, Projects, and Transformation. Before joining the Bank, she was the Senior Manager for Clients and Industries at Deloitte Namibia.

“In Mignon, we have a clear and confident communicator who is people oriented with a high level of interpersonal awareness. She holds a wealth of knowledge regarding strategic development, planning & implementation, marketing, advertising, and communications as well as brand & image management. We are excited to welcome her to the team and believe she will help to continue to drive our brand forward,” said Tassius Chigariro, Group Chief Executive Officer, Old Mutual Namibia.