Geingob commends Lourenco on re-election as Angola’s president

The President, HE Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday congratulated Angola’s incumbent President Joao Lourenco following his victory in the general elections held in Angola on 24 August.

In a statement, Geingob said Lourenco’s reaffirmation and endorsement for a second term as president of Angola is a demonstration of the affection and confidence of the people of Angola in his continued leadership under the People’s Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA).

“As Chairperson of the SADC Organ Troika, I am satisfied with the August 26, 2022 declaration of the SADC Electoral Observation Mission to Angola, which concluded that the General Elections in Angola have been carried out in a manner that was peaceful and consistent with the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections and the relevant laws of the Republic of Angola,” he said.

According to Geingob, the two countries’ historic bonds of friendship have weathered many storms and it is in the spirit of solidarity that Namibia is ready to work with Angola in order to collectively build a better future for the citizens of both counties in a prosperous and peaceful SADC (Southern African Development Community) region.

Angola’s National Electoral Commission announced Monday that the ruling MPLA won the Aug. 24 elections with 51.17% of the votes and 124 parliament seats, while UNITA, the major opposition party, came second with 43.95%t of the votes and 90 seats at the National Assembly. (Xinhua)