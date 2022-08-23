Select Page

Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company enters into a settlement agreement with Competition Commission

Posted by | Aug 31, 2022 |

Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company enters into a settlement agreement with Competition Commission

Old Mutual Short-Term Insurance Company (Namibia) Limited (OMSIC), has entered into settlement agreements with the Namibian Competition Commission (Commission) effective 10 August 2022, to resolve litigation in respect of two High Court claims instituted by the Commission against OMSIC.

This was revealed by Old Mutual Namibia, Acting Executive: Marketing, Transformation, and Customer Strategy, Ashanti Manetti in an issued statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, OMSIC has followed all legal procedures as set out in the Competition Act and has fully cooperated with the Commission throughout its investigations.

“Due consideration having been had to the potential outcomes in these matters, OMSIC believes that settling the matters outside of court proceedings is in the best interest of all stakeholders,” the statement added.

“As a responsible business always acting in the best interest of our customers, we remain committed to ensuring good governance, whilst strengthening our processes with an increased focus on our customers, our environment, and communities in which we operate,” the statement further highlighted, adding that OMSIC has further committed to following the subsequent procedures as set out in the Competition Act.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Put small-scale traders at the heart of accelerated trade and investment in Africa post COVID-19, experts say

Put small-scale traders at the heart of accelerated trade and investment in Africa post COVID-19, experts say

30 November 2020

Tnamrock, Making a difference

Tnamrock, Making a difference

1 August 2014

Your career and destiny is in your hands

Your career and destiny is in your hands

9 May 2014

Nammilk partners with South African dairy supplier to bring UHT milk to the market – Product now available in new packaging

Nammilk partners with South African dairy supplier to bring UHT milk to the market – Product now available in new packaging

5 November 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<