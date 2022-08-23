StArt Art Gallery to feature a solo exhibit intended to celebrate happiness next month

StArt Art Gallery, in collaboration with the Namibian Arts Association (NAA), is pleased to announce ‘Ehafo’, a solo exhibition by Elisia Nghidishange. The exhibition opens officially at 18H30 on 13 September at the NAA and will feature recent sculptural works and printmaking by Nghidishange.

The launch and the exhibition are open to all. Further, on 22 September, the artist will be working in the exhibition space, allowing visitors to witness her creative process in person.

“That same evening at 18H00, Nghidishange will host a walkabout of the exhibition, giving the audience an opportunity to hear more about the works from the artist herself. All are invited,” said StArt Art Gallery curator and co-founder Gina Figueira.

“In response to the hardships of the last few years, both economic and health-related, Elisia Nghidishange presents Ehafo (joy), an exhibition intended to celebrate the happiness and to bring a smile to the faces of all who see it,” Figueira commented.

She added that this is the fourth solo exhibition in this artist’s career and that StArt Art Gallery is very excited to collaborate with the NAA for this showcase.

“My artworks portray and reflect different aspects of traditional and contemporary situations. The ideas and concepts I choose to work with are the ones that give me the perfect context in which to use my materials. That makes it easier for me to manipulate the medium and gives my artworks conceptual meaning while expressing my deep spiritual feelings and enjoying the unexpected beauty of every outcome,” Nghidishange said.

Nghidishange (b. 1981) was born in Eenhana in northern Namibia. This printmaker, sculptor, and mixed media artist graduated from the College of the Arts in Windhoek in 2016. Nghidishange was exhibited as part of StArt Art Gallery’s exhibition ‘Being Here’ in 2017. In 2019, she completed her first artist residency in Rapperswil, Switzerland where she held her second solo exhibition called ‘The Change Of… Eendume Movakwahepo Shendjeni’. She held her third solo exhibition ‘Insight of Intrusive Women’ at the National Art Gallery of Namibia in July 2020.

In 2021, the artist was awarded the 2nd Prize for Sculpture at the 2020 Bank Windhoek Triennial.